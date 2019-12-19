You Have To Check Out This Hidden Designer Boutique In Shalimar Bagh

This tiny but glamorous boutique in the middle of the AL market arcade in Shalimar Bagh is totally worth the visit. Down Town, has a beautiful and wide collection of ethnic wear and formal western wear; basically party and occasion-based garments, and we promise it's a paradise for all you fashionistas out there.

You can find anything from stunning floor length evening gowns, to very cool and fashionable dhoti pants and shrug sets.

There are three shops by the name of 'Down Town' in the entire arcade, but this is the only one that sells lesser-known and niche designer wear. Apart from all this, you can find elegant and chic cocktail dresses here, as well as linen and cotton kurtas. Their garments are both unique and classy.

We were also really impressed by how nicely this cute AF boutique has been decorated. On first glance, it feels like you've been whisked away to a stunning store in Italy (you know what they say about experiences being the new most trending commodity, right?).

Most of their garments are priced at INR 3,000 and above.