Find Quality Suits, Fabrics & Men's Kurtas At The 25-Year-Old Moti Nagar Market

Also known as the Moti Nagar main market, the Durga Mata Mandir Market here has been named after a prominent temple on this street. It is one of the oldest markets in the area and you can head here for good casuals here, as well as ethnic wear (fabrics and ready made clothes as well).

We've curated a list of a bunch of stores in this North West Delhi market to make it easier for you, if you decide to cruise here.

PS: The closest metro station is the Moti Nagar metro station on the blue line.

