Find Quality Suits, Fabrics & Men's Kurtas At The 25-Year-Old Moti Nagar Market

Also known as the Moti Nagar main market, the Durga Mata Mandir Market here has been named after a prominent temple on this street. It is one of the oldest markets in the area and you can head here for good casuals here, as well as ethnic wear (fabrics and ready made clothes as well).

We've curated a list of a bunch of stores in this North West Delhi market to make it easier for you, if you decide to cruise here.

PS: The closest metro station is the Moti Nagar metro station on the blue line. 

Vee Paul Selections

At Vee Paul Selections you can find loads of suits. Both readymade and just the fabrics as well. You can expect to find very pretty printed fabrics, in a variety of digital prints here. In the ready-made section, you can find suit sets with palazzos and more bottom wear options too.

Price: INR 600 and above. 

Fabric Stores

1/48, Durga Mata Mandir Road, Moti Nagar, New Delhi

Virmani Selection

Virmani Selection mostly sells super pretty gota-patti embellished fabrics in stunning, bright colours like reds, oranges and pinks. They're usually selling fabrics that are used in poojas but we say go wild and buy a meter or two to get a blouse made. They've also got brocade fabrics, along with colourful dupattas as well.

Price: INR 300 and above.

1/40, Main Market, Durga Mata Mandir Road, Moti Nagar, New Delhi

Style Forever

I personally really like this shop. Style Forever has some resourceful pieces of clothing that you can wear for parties and special events. You can find sequined bustiers/strappy tops, or rhinestone encrusted tops (very 90s) and dressy skirts as well. But also, you can find casual pieces like denim shorts and tops as well. 

Price: INR 400 and above.

Shop 2/44, Main Market, Durga Mata Mandir Road, Moti Nagar, New Delhi

MemSaab

MemSaab is a good shop to head to if you're looking for party ethnic wear. Which means - lehengas, ethnic gowns or or dressy sharara-suit sets. Their lehengas were the most prominent out of all the apparel they've got, so we definitely recommend you check those out. 

PS: They've got a variety of lehengas made of net too.

Price: INR 8K and above

2/38, Durga Mata Mandir Road, Block 2, Moti Nagar, New Delhi

Creation

Creation is another ethnic wear store. But, rather than having party wear, they've got a lot of basic kurtis/kurtas and matching bottom wear. So, imagine pretty, digital print covered kurtas or plain, block coloured ethnic wear. 

Price: INR 1,500 and above

2/30, Main Market, Moti Nagar, New Delhi

Malhotra Leathers

Another one of my personal favs. Malhotra Leathers has all kinds of bags; from sling bags to big, slouchy office/college bags. But what really caught my eye was their collection of shoulder bags (gives major 90s vibes). You can find pretty checkered shoulder bags of these kinds as well as plain coloured ones here.

Price: INR 500 and above. 

115, C Market, Durga Mata Mandir Road, Moti Nagar, New Delhi

Kapoor & Sons

Kapoor & Sons is a shop that only sells ethnic men's wear. You can find loads of basic kurta-pyjama sets here in cotton. Other than, they have sherwanis as well for fancier occasions, but we suggest you head here for their simple, men's kurta-pyjama sets. 

Price: INR 1,500 and above.

2/46, Durga Mata Mandir Road, Moti Nagar, New Delhi

Modesty

Modesty has both women's wear and men's wear. But we definitely suggest all the men in the vicinity to check out their collection because they've got numerous good shirts, bermuda shorts, nehru jackets and printed shirts to choose from. For women, you can get everything from casuals to ethnic wear as well. 

Price: INR 1,500 and above.

C-117, Main Market, Durga Mata Mandir Road, Moti Nagar, New Delhi

Designer Studio

This is a boutique that tailors and custom-makes ethnic wear for women. So, if you have a design in mind, they will make it, and if you don't, they'll help you out and suggest a few designs too. You can mostly get semi-party ethnic wear here, so expect colourful and vibrant kurta-palazzo sets as well as kurtas with some metallic fabrics.

Price: INR 600 and above. 

Shop 6/23, Opp. 2 Block Gurudwara, Moti Nagar, New Delhi

Jhalak Selections

Jhalak Selections is also a place you can go to for ethnic wear for women. Although here, you can only get ready made ethnic wear. So, expect to find anything from kurta-sharara sets to light lehengas and basic kurtas as well. 

Price: INR 500 and above. 

Shop 1/38, Main Market, Durga Mata Mandir Road, Moti Nagar, New Delhi

