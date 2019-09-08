Enjoy A Game Of Pictionary Over Some Great Food & Drinks

I was surprised to walk into OTB Khan Market, in a small area they have managed to create very spacious and comfortable seating. I especially liked their lighting, made in a wooden box-shaped frame but not bright made for some very interesting lighting. Not to forget their cute curios from all over the world like the Buddha head, or the cut-glass bottles put in a brightly coloured casing definitely giving a very fun Out Of the Box feeling. They even have board games to play like Pictionary, monopoly, Scotland Yard and so many more. The fun menu is reflective of the decor with culinary influences from around the world like the rice balls, the delicious mezze platter and its assorted dips, prawn popcorn, mushroom pate, cocktail sauce prawns, dim sums, veg pizza, non-veg pizza, pasta in both white and red sauce. Also, you must try their cocktails, like the OTB Bomb, believe me, it takes LIIT one level up! Drink with care. Then the White Russian, The Whisky Sour or the Blue Train plus many more to choose from. OTB is really great to hang out with your friends, being so centrally located and you get activities as well.