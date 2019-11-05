Enjoy Live Barbecue With Your Friends On A Beautiful Rooftop Setup!

Themis Barbecue House: The indoor ambience was very decent with dim lighting and fine dining. I loved the rooftop seating which was decorated very beautifully. All the tables had a grill section in the middle of the table. They had live music and a great bar section as well. The live barbecue makes everything so so exciting. Their staff was very welcoming and polite. I loved their services. I had the unlimited buffet offer which had unlimited snacks and main course buffet with desserts and one drink per person. Drinks, * Kiwi mojito * Virgin mojito Both of the drinks were very refreshing and tasty. Food, Starters: * Achari Mushroom Tikka * Grilled Pineapples * Malai Paneer Tikka * Crispy fried corns * White sauce pasta * Veg pizza * Cheesy grilled potatoes Main Course * Paneer Manchurian * Rajma * Dal makhani * Kadhi * Veg biryani * Noodles and veg Manchurian * Bread- garlic naan, butter naan, Missi roti Desserts: * Brownie fudge * Moong Dal halwa * Gulab jamun I couldn't find any fault in any of the dishes. Loved everything to the core Highly recommended, especially for non-vegetarians. They have a crazy good variety in non-vegetarian dishes like fish, prawns, chicken, mutton.