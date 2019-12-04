Have You Tried Maggi Pizza Jar Yet? Head Here Right Now!

If Maggi is something you absolutely adore and can’t get enough of then we urge you to head to this amazing café and try their Chessy Maggi Pizza. Woodbox Cafe has introduced something totally delicious dishes named Maggi Pizza Jar. You will be just stunned and will be tempted to finish it. As the name suggests Maggi is layered with loads of cheese, capsicum, onion and our very own pizza sauce. This dish is served in a super cute Jar that makes it more appealing and unique. Isn’t this insane? Then head over to this café and try the Cheesy Maggi Pizza for sure. You can also try a bunch of lip-smacking dishes like Ching Chong Bowl, Peri Peri Mayo Fries, Mother of Chicken Burger and The Marhaba Platter that will make you go crazy. So, don’t think! Just bring along your gang now and explore this café now!