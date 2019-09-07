Enjoy Sunday Lunch In Khan Market Over Pretty Interiors & Amazing Food

Out Of The Box: Visit here on a rainy Sunday afternoon - the establishment is across two floors with quirky interiors and board games, books to pass time while the food arrives. The food is a fusion food from across the globe and it's not easy to put in under one category and trust me that makes the food super interesting example mushroom patte - their take on pav bhaji another example is the Ceasar salad pizza - square pizza with tons of chicken and with a side a lettuce in salad dressing. Other things that are a must-try is the Chicken Momos Potli - deep-fried goodness, non-veg Mezze platter which has lamb, chicken and fish. Hummus platter served with pita that contains 3 types of hummus including pesto hummus. The red and white sauce Penne Pasta is as good as it gets. Finally the drinks - OMG! Smokey LIIT and Smokey OTB Bomb were amazing and they do not go stingy on the booze. Also the black and white Russian are a must-try too. Finally, the dessert was Brownie with Vanilla Icecream - just how the lunch should end on a sweet note.