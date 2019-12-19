Ethnic Or Western, These Hand-Painted Chappals Go With Everything

Quirky yet trendy, Chokhaa’s got hand-painted footwear that reminds me of one of those successful DIY projects {but one that I’ve purchased instead of doing the job myself}. From different colour palettes to fun motifs like pandas, cameras and more, they’ll even take your ideas into consideration and customise a pair for you. It’s also great that they’re priced within an affordable range, and are versatile enough to be worn with casual western as well as ethnic outfits. Plus, they’d make a very cute gift for a friend, just saying.