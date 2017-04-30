Exotic Flavours From The South And Rich Interiors: You Have It All At Ogaan's Coast Cafe

A relaxed Sunday brunch with a good vibe, that's what Coast Cafe is about. Offering some of the great dishes from Kerala, the menu serves all the palates particularly those who are ready to set their tummies on fire. From presentation to taste, nothing on the menu disappoints you. I ordered the Eat With Your Hands Kerala Grilled Chicken, The Goan Prawn Curry, Sukha Mutton Fry and the Red Snapper Chilli Curry. All the dishes were truly appetising with a perfect blend of masala, spices and flavours.