A relaxed Sunday brunch with a good vibe, that's what Coast Cafe is about. Offering some of the great dishes from Kerala, the menu serves all the palates particularly those who are ready to set their tummies on fire. From presentation to taste, nothing on the menu disappoints you. I ordered the Eat With Your Hands Kerala Grilled Chicken, The Goan Prawn Curry, Sukha Mutton Fry and the Red Snapper Chilli Curry. All the dishes were truly appetising with a perfect blend of masala, spices and flavours.
Exotic Flavours From The South And Rich Interiors: You Have It All At Ogaan's Coast Cafe
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
The service, however, could have been slightly better and the waiters should be more attentive.
The Appams and the Malabar Parantha are a must-have with every dish.
The Orange Basil Martini from the menu is the best way to escape the heat and get you a little tipsy on a Sunday afternoon. End your meal with the classic Nutella Buckwheat Crepe to give you a much needed sugar rush after the food coma.
