Experience The Botany Of Drinks & The Fusion Of Food!

Drunken Botanist has an amazing ambience and it just allures you to enjoy and appreciate its beauty and groove to the music. It has different theme wherein they are focusing on the botany of drinks and we had cucumber cooler and G on G and both were refreshing. Coming to food and I must say that it was different in taste and presentation. We had an amazing lunch party at this place which had catered to different tastes of each one of us The dishes that we had tried were - - Edible Charcoal - this was yummy and just like the way I love to have it - Tandoori idli - this was a new take on idlis and it was good - Fish Shish Taouk - it was fresh and amazing - Chicken Chilli Dumplings - yummy and tasty - Asparagus Tempura roll - this was so good - Kottu Roti - yummy this was - Chicken cheppali - this was served with palak and i enjoyed this dish a lot - Turkish pizza - thin crust and good - Beetroot couscous salad - this was refreshing - Curd rice with chicken Chettinad - the presentation was amazing wherein it was divided into half and it visually appealing and it was good I taste. - Nawabi Murg - yummy and smoky flavours - Chole Bhature Tacos - this was so good and I just enjoyed this dish For the main course we had - - Paneer butter masala - it was yummy - Mutton dish - tender and well prepared - Khameeri roti - soft and good For desserts we had - - Tres leches - sponge cake which had refreshing and cold vibes to it. Really enjoyed it. - Mircha ka halwa - presented well and tasted like halwa - Oops I dropped it - Rasmalai in a white chocolate bowl My experience was amazing and would recommend it to everyone