This Inclusive & Vegan Beauty Brand Does The Perfect Lipsticks For Indian Skin

FAE stands for Free And Equal. The name itself sounds promising. FAE by Karishma Kewalramani is a cruelty free, vegan beauty brand that is all about inclusivity. They recently released a capsule of five lipsticks shades that are buildable- which means, that you can control the amount of pigment you want on your lips within a single swatch. You can literally build the pigment by applying it in layers (it sort of reminds me of the Revlon Colorburst Balm Stain or any sheer lip balm/stain/lipstick).

This range of lip colours celebrates the diversity and beauty of Indian skin tones. Meaning, the hues have been specifically designed to not let women of colour feel left out of the make-up & beauty conversation. You can get shades like Deep Wine, Classic Red, Vivid Pink, Perfect Nude, and Everyday Dusty Rose (I've got a good feeling about this one).

Another awesome aspect of their brand is that they've listed all the ingredients of their product on their website; which is proof enough of accountability and the brand's agenda. FAE's lipsticks are made up of all things good like castor oil, sunflower seed wax, candelilla wax and several sorts of monoglycerides (providing a good amount of fatty-acid related goodness).

You can expect to shell out about INR 800 on each of their shades. Also, since the lipsticks are buildable we believe they'd make for great pigments to casually swipe onto your cheeks or eyelids for that flush of colour.