Faqir- Chand & Sons Bookstore & The Era That It Withstood!

Talked about in books and discussed amongst prestigious book clubs and cherished by every book-lover, Faqir Chand and Sons is like an entire Era that withstood the turbulence of time and stands strong. Located near the Lok Nayak Bhawan in the bustling Khan Market of Delhi, the store has a unique aura to it. Filled with books up to the roof (see the pictures) and god knows if beyond, this is what will make even the most mature of book-lover drool. You look in every possible direction and lo and behold! It's books everywhere. In the modern landscape where fine dining and glass decked bookshops have taken hold off the streets, this bookstore breathes proudly of being one of the rare ones that still have a hand-painted hoarding and paperbacks covered by the staff with plastic cover( the other bookstore that indulges in this covering practice is Bahrisons). But it's not for hoarding that people go for, but for the innumerable variety of old and new books stacked in a symmetrical fashion, which makes one doubt if a little nudge will bring it all down to the floor. The owners sit in a corner and sip on their Chai watching over people browsing through their Era-shifting time machine; the bookstore itself. Must visit!