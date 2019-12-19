Intricate Faux Silver Jewellery At Lajawab, Chandni Chowk

Tucked away in the silver paradise that is Dariba Kalan lies a shop selling a range of jewellery. From chunky tribal necklackes, jhumkas, cocktail rings, kadas and danglers—they’ve got it all.
Lajawab–aptly named–has a style that is predominantly ethnic, with jhumkas ruling the jingbang. They’ve got these in a wide range of designs and sizes. We suggest pairing them with a loose, white kurta for the summer, or with a maxi dress and heels for a night out.
Their two-toned jhumkas–with panels of both gold and silver–go with everything and instantly glam up the drabbest of outfits. We’re also quite in awe of their coin-studded choker-style neckpiece, and the solid carved metal clutch with a chain strap. Heavy stuff. Needless to say, we love their prices the most. It all starts at INR 150 for a pair of earrings.
For anyone who harbours a strong love for silver jewellery, but doesn’t want to spend their entire month’s salary on the real deal. It’s also a great place to pick up trinkets for your gal pals.
As always with Chandni Chowk, it might take a bit of walking and looking to find this hidden gem.
However, if you do want a piece of real silver, check out our list of silver shops in Chandni Chowk here.
