Intricate Faux Silver Jewellery At Lajawab, Chandni Chowk

img-gallery-featured
Jewellery Shops

Lajawab Handicrafts

Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

1586, Dariba Kalan, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

Shortcut

Tucked away in the silver paradise that is Dariba Kalan lies a shop selling a range of jewellery. From chunky tribal necklackes, jhumkas, cocktail rings, kadas and danglers—they’ve got it all.

What Makes It Awesome

Lajawab–aptly named–has a style that is predominantly ethnic, with jhumkas ruling the jingbang. They’ve got these in a wide range of designs and sizes. We suggest pairing them with a loose, white kurta for the summer, or with a maxi dress and heels for a night out.

Their two-toned jhumkas–with panels of both gold and silver–go with everything and instantly glam up the drabbest of outfits. We’re also quite in awe of their coin-studded choker-style neckpiece, and the solid carved metal clutch with a chain strap. Heavy stuff. Needless to say, we love their prices the most. It all starts at INR 150 for a pair of earrings.

For anyone who harbours a strong love for silver jewellery, but doesn’t want to spend their entire month’s salary on the real deal. It’s also a great place to pick up trinkets for your gal pals.

What Could Be Better

As always with Chandni Chowk, it might take a bit of walking and looking to find this hidden gem. 

Pro Tip

However, if you do want a piece of real silver, check out our list of silver shops in Chandni Chowk here.

Jewellery Shops

Lajawab Handicrafts

Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

1586, Dariba Kalan, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

image-map-default