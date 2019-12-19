G-Town Has A Pinterest-y Cafe Which Serves Yum Desserts!

img-gallery-featured
Hotels

32nd Milestone

Sector 15, delhi
4.4

NH 8, Sector 15, Gurgaon

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Do you have a thing for cute Pinterest-y cafes and desserts? Head over to this beautiful cafe 'Fifth Avenue Cafe & Bakery' at 32nd Milestone, Gurgaon now. They have a beautiful pastel theme which makes it perfect for your next Instagram picture and the desserts are just drool-worthy. Do try their Affogato, Apple pie and strawberry oats muffin.

What Could Be Better?

Savoury items can be better.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Kids, Bae, Pets

Hotels

32nd Milestone

Sector 15, delhi
4.4

NH 8, Sector 15, Gurgaon

image-map-default