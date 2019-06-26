First Oxygen Bar In Delhi!

The increasing pollution in Delhi has so many harmful side effects including lung diseases, increasing asthma etc. Aryamar Wellness has opened Delhi's first Oxygen Bar to tackle this problem. Oxy Pure is a free-standing bar which people sit at to breathe over 90% pure oxygen and aromatherapy from a disposable nasal cannula. The oxygen bar allows you to breathe 4 to 5 times the normal amount of oxygen. Just 10 to 15-minute session of an oxygen therapy displaces harmful free radicals, neutralizes the environmental toxin and destroys infectious bacteria etc. Oxygen has been known to help with relaxation and sleep disorders, prevent disease, relieve hangovers, and alleviate headaches. When you arrive at the Oxygen Bar, you are offered various Aromas or flavours and each of the varieties benefits are explained in detail as well. I recommend this for all citizens of Delhi. Do check it out, it has a lot of benefits and interesting facts to learn about.