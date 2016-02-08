5 Local Markets That Offer Great Deals

An all-time favourite, Sarojini Nagar market is famous for its local shopping. Known for the export-surplus garments from a variety of brands that you can getat throwaway prices, you can find everything here: Casual clothes for everyday wear and fancier pieces for special occasions.

#LBBTip: You’ll have to really look to find good pieces, but the effort is worth it!

Price: Starting at INR 100 {approx.}

Timings: 12pm – 9pm

Closed on: Monday