Can’t afford to buy all those expensive clothes this season? No worries; our local markets have got you covered. Let us tell you where to get great deals on clothes, shoes and accessories.
5 Local Markets That Offer Great Deals
Sarojini Nagar Market
An all-time favourite, Sarojini Nagar market is famous for its local shopping. Known for the export-surplus garments from a variety of brands that you can getat throwaway prices, you can find everything here: Casual clothes for everyday wear and fancier pieces for special occasions.
#LBBTip: You’ll have to really look to find good pieces, but the effort is worth it!
Price: Starting at INR 100 {approx.}
Timings: 12pm – 9pm
Closed on: Monday
GK1, M Block Market
One of the most popular spots for budget shopping in South Delhi, GK is known mostly for its bags {for ladies}. A wide range of clothes, from tracksuits and trousers to party wear dresses can also be found here. For accessories like small jhumkis or heavy neck pieces, and footwear from chappals to stilettos, M block’s got it all covered.
Price: Starting at INR 300 {you have to to amp up your bargaining skills here}
Timings: 12pm – 8pm
Closed on: Tuesday
Central Market, Lajpat Nagar
Turn to Lajpat Nagar’s Central Market for anything under the sun. Home to a wide variety of materials for suits and kurtas {starting at just INR 200}, footwear for any occasion and a variety of street-style clothes and bags, you’ll find what you need at the price you want. You can also find home decor items {cushions, cushion covers and curtains} as well as borders and lace to stitch on to your existing clothing.
#LBBTip: Stop at the Chinese chaat corner for some desi Chinese to refuel while you shop.
Price: Starting at INR 200 {approx.}
Timings: 11am-8pm
Closed on: Monday
Kamla Nagar Market
If you’re a DU student in North Campus, you’ll know that this is the spot to score everyday wear, footwear, bags, jewellery and phone covers. Carrying a large variety of footwear {as low as INR 200}, you can go here for summer and winter shoes. You can find both Indian and international brands here.
Price: Starting at INR 300 {approx.}
Timings: 11am – 8pm
Closed on: Monday
Janpath
From Rajasthani bags, footwear, and jewellery to western-wear, Janpath carries an astonishing variety for college students {and otherwise}. This is also the perfect place to collect souvenirs that come at affordable rates.
Oversized rings, anyone?
Price: Starting at INR 300 {approx.}
Timings: 11am – 8pm
Closed on: Sunday
Comments (0)