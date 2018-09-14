Floral Ghagra Skirts & Handcrafted Jewellery From Nomad Deserve Attention

The whole website invokes a spirit of nostalgia that’s a wonderful reminder of the days we spent rummaging through the fridge at nani/dadi’s house. Those carefree days and unlimited popsicles can now be relived with their line of brightly-printed ghagra skirts that make us want to twirl till we fall. The fact that makes us even happier is that they all come with drawstrings that can fit varied waist sizes with ease. And, so the skirt doesn’t lie dejected in your cupboard without a fitting top, you can also pick up a crop/long-ish kurta.

Remember those hand-me-down jewellery pieces that our mums often took out of bank lockers for family weddings? You’ll find their gold and silver plated look alikes and at prices that won’t make you shudder.