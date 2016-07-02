Food-Truck-Hopping Our Way Through Sector 29, Gurgaon

As the sun sets in Gurgaon, Leisure Valley’s parking lot {in Sector 29} comes alive. The food truck fad has arrived in a big way, and we couldn’t be happier. Lined up one after the other, all of these trucks have distinct identities, loyal foodies who flock back to them and a completely unique selling point.

So, we went food-truck-hopping, because who can comfortably park themselves at just one, anyway? Grab a chair, leave your work woes behind and enjoy the music at this food truck haven while you indulge your tummy.