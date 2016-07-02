Food-Truck-Hopping Our Way Through Sector 29, Gurgaon

As the sun sets in Gurgaon, Leisure Valley’s parking lot {in Sector 29} comes alive. The food truck fad has arrived in a big way, and we couldn’t be happier. Lined up one after the other, all of these trucks have distinct identities, loyal foodies who flock back to them and a completely unique selling point.

So, we went food-truck-hopping, because who can comfortably park themselves at just one, anyway? Grab a chair, leave your work woes behind and enjoy the music at this food truck haven while you indulge your tummy.

Sushi House Mafia

We love a food truck that’s sushi-driven, and Sushi House Mafia’s offerings make us very happy. The Kick {wasabi-marinated prawn sushi} packs a punch and, indeed, gives you quite the kick. We hear that their Crispy Asparagus sushi is also well-rolled and delicious.

 

Leisure Valley Road, Sector 29, Gurgaon

EggJactly

A food truck oldie, EggJactly does breakfast right. Their waffles have managed to create quite a buzz in Gurgaon, and remain their main draw even today. If you have a big sweet tooth, get their Choco Blast Waffles {they also do a pancake version, if you swing that way}. Nothing like all-day-breakfast, is there?

 

Leisure Valley Road, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Le Chaat Factory

Chaat with a twist, expect beautifully-plated platters and unusual combinations here. We tried their Mason Jars of Chilled Cheena Ka Bhalla, served with a cooling Beetroot ki Dahi, and Deshi Ghee Fusion Aloo Tikki stuffed with wasabi peas and mushrooms. Both great; both highly-recommended.

Price: INR 250 for two {approx.}

Timings: 6pm – 11pm

Follow them on Facebook here.

Next To Big Boys Toyz, Near Sultanpur Metro Station, MG Road, Gurgaon

What The Truck

Grab a quick bite at What The Truck and you can choose from burgers, wraps and hot dogs. Their best-selling dishes include The Chillie Doggie Dog and Keema Pav.

Price: INR 400 for two {approx.}

Timings: 6pm – 11pm

Find them on Facebook here.

Drifters Café

Asian flavours done right, Drifter Cafe’s menu is a wonderful mix of Thai, Japanese, Indonesian and Chinese cuisines. The big winners are their dim sums; both the Corn & Water Chestnut and the Chicken ones. Their spring rolls are wonderfully flaky and delicious, so we’d also recommend a plate of those.

 

Leisure Valley Road, Sector 29, Gurgaon

