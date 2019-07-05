Find Shoes & Accessories Starting At INR 99 At These Jwala Heri Stores

A perfect OOTD is never complete without a perfect pair of shoes and a handbag; and when everything is affordable, you obviously do not mind spending a few extra bucks. We've found some of the best stores (only for you!) that house affordable footwear and bags in Jwala Heri Market.

Let us tell you, the market is shut on Wednesdays and we recommend heading here during the morning hours to avoid the crowd. Wondering how to reach? The nearest metro station is Paschim Vihar West located on the green line and then take an auto to the market.

So, go, go, go!