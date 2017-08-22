French, Chinese & 5 More Languages: Master Them All At These Foreign Language Institutes In Delhi

Alliance Francaise de Delhi offers a variety of French classes, across levels {beginners, intensive, kids and teens}, industries {business, translation, conversation classes, tourism, hospitality} and French writing classes. They give you the option of sitting for an exam to find the best suitable level for you and don’t expect any hand holding because all conversations are carried out in French.

For class schedule and more details, click here. To follow them for events, films screenings and special offers {all in the interest of learning more French}, follow them here.