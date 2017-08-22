If you’re looking to tell your poissons from your poulets, por favor from gracias, Si from Oui, our language course guide should help steer you in the right direction. For foreign languages, look no further.
French, Chinese & 5 More Languages: Master Them All At These Foreign Language Institutes In Delhi
FRENCH
Alliance Francaise de Delhi
Alliance Francaise de Delhi offers a variety of French classes, across levels {beginners, intensive, kids and teens}, industries {business, translation, conversation classes, tourism, hospitality} and French writing classes. They give you the option of sitting for an exam to find the best suitable level for you and don’t expect any hand holding because all conversations are carried out in French.
For class schedule and more details, click here. To follow them for events, films screenings and special offers {all in the interest of learning more French}, follow them here.
Jawaharlal Nehru Academy of Languages
Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s JNA Languages is one of the best and the oldest places in the city to learn foreign languages. They offer intensive 3-year courses divided into six semesters of five months each and also conduct examinations after each semester for the French course. Students who pass the second and fourth semester are also awarded certificates and diplomas, respectively.
Follow their website for regular updates and details.
KOREAN
The Korean Cultural Center
The Korean Cultural Center offers courses across levels and age groups, all of which last 15 weeks. They also have weekend intensive beginner classes, suitable for all you working folk. As for higher levels, admissions are based on interviews, and all registrations are to be done at the center itself.
The registrations for their new batch starting Sept. will be closing on August 28. Visit their website and Facebook page for updates on events, classes and activities.
Indian Institute of Chinese & Korean Language
Indian Institute of Chinese & Korean Language offers courses in Korean and Chinese language at the basic level, intermediate and advance level. They only offer weekend classes that are held during the first half of the day and teach in small groups of 5 to 10 people. The basic level for Korean language is a six-month long certificate course that will commence in September, so we suggest that you get in touch with them to book a spot ASAP.
You might also want to attend one of their trial classes on weekends to help you make an informed decision.
JAPANESE
Japanese Foundation
The Japanese Foundation offers three kinds of Japanese language classes – regular classes, theme-based classes and JF chat room. While the regular classes for which the registrations open in May and Nov. enable students to develop communicative skills, the theme-based classes are month-long classes in which Japanese language lessons are offered with a specific theme on Japanese culture and current affairs. The JF Chat Room held once a month lets individuals converse with native speakers and participation in this is free of charge.
The Nihongo Center
This centre offers weekend classes as part of a six-month course, and teaches all three writing methods {Hiragana, Katakana and Kanji}. Nihongo centre also has a special conversation course which includes situational conversation, how to convey and get information in Japanese and an introduction to contemporary Japanese culture is also given. The goal of this institute is to equip you with all the language skills to hep you clear the JLPT exams.
For more details, click here.
ITALIAN
Italian Cultural Institute
Enroll at the Italian Cultural Institute and you’ll have access to a variety of courses, highly qualified teachers, library facilities, and a wide range of DVD’s, Italian publications and also, Italian food in the cafeteria! Each class has between 10 – 18 people but this official institution of the Republic of Italy also provides private lessons or lessons in group of 4 to help you master the Italian language better.
For class schedule and other details, click here.
Langma School of Languages
Langma School of Languages uses audio-visual tools and has an interactive approach towards improving students’ reading, listening, writing and speaking language skills. This school has more than 60 qualified language trainers who are experts in areas like accent and grammar. Langma offers 26 language courses but is best known for its Italian and French courses. After each level {A,B & C} students must take an exam and they are provided with study material along with an 8GB pen drive and dictionary.
Find more information here.
SPANISH
Instituto Cervantes
This institute funded by the Government of Spain has 17 classrooms, a library and courses ranging from beginners to advanced. They also offer special courses like Business Spanish, Spanish through films, preparation courses for DELF and long-distance courses like the Spanish Virtual Classroom course. The Instituto Cervantes also offers course for 6-month semesters and options for both weekend and weekdays are available.
GERMAN
Goethe Institute
In addition to regular classes {available across levels}, Goethe Institute also offers a wide range of special and company courses, all supplemented by an extensive examination program. Goethe also has a teachers’ training institute, and can hook you up with studying German in one of their centres in Germany {if you’re super invested in the language}.
For a full academic program, fee structure and other information, click here.
The German Language School
With weekend-only batches starting every month, small class size {10-12 people} and three centres {Vasant Kunj, Dwarka & Gurgaon}, the German Language School is a great option for anyone who is interested in learning German. They also offer one-on-one classes to suit your schedule and provide students with study material and worksheets to ensure maximum proficiency in the language.
CHINESE MANDRAIN
HanYou Chinese
Run only by native Chinese speakers from Taiwan, Han You offers both weekend and weekday beginner and higher-level classes. They have kids’ batches, organise corporate classes for companies and even offer one year programs for students who wish to gain extensive knowledge and proficiency in the Chinese language.
Find more information here.
Jawaharlal Nehru Academy of Languages
Insiders in the export/import or similar businesses will tell you how useful knowing the Chinese language has become these days and JNA Languages is the perfect institute to master this language through sem-end exams and even vivas. Since 2003, JNA has been offering three-year Chinese language courses and they also have intensive courses in translation and conversation in Chinese offered to those who have studied the language for a year.
Find more information here.
