Fried Chocolate Bars, Apple Cinnamon Jalebis & Other Unusual Desserts

A gem from Sibang, this one combines the goodness of both cake dough and cookie crusts, great for people who enjoy a variety of textures. Enriched dough is covered in a crisp layer of cookie dough and can be flavoured with caramel, chocolate, melon {as per popular request because of the name} or even filled with custard. It can get a little bit dry, so we suggest a beverage to go with.

Where: 108, First Floor, DLF South Point Mall, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

Nearest Metro Station: HUDA City Centre

Timings: 9am – 9pm

Price: INR 100 for one {+ taxes}

Contact: +91 9811297865

Follow them on Facebook here.