For all you dessert freaks out there, how long will you indulge in those red velvet cakes and chocolate brownies to get your sweet fix? We looked around for some of the most interesting desserts available in the city—be experimental and try a few of these now. If nothing else, you’ll walk away with a good story.
Fried Chocolate Bars, Apple Cinnamon Jalebis & Other Unusual Desserts
Apple Cinnamon Jalebis
This may sound a little far-fetched, but think about it. Apple pie flavours fused into piping hot jalebis. How could it possibly go wrong? Café Lota serves two fat pieces of this genius dessert with a generous portion of rabri.
Where: Café Lota, National Crafts Museum, Bhairon Marg, Pragati Maidan
Nearest Metro Station: Pragati Maidan
Contact: +91 7838960787
Timings: 8am – 8.30pm {Monday closed}
Price: INR 1,000 for two {approx.}
Parle G Cheesecake
Who knew that this biscuit from our childhood years would one day feature in a fancy dessert? But then again, anything is possible at Farzi. Think of a block of yummy creamy cheesecake wedged between two Parle G biscuits. The accompanying rabri gives it a nice Indian touch.
Where: Farzi Café, Cyber Hub, Gurgaon; E Block, Connaught Place
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City; Rajiv Chowk
Contact: +91 8800690419; 011 43551028, +91 9599889700
Price: INR 325 for one cheesecake
Timings: 12pm – 1am
Melon Bun
A gem from Sibang, this one combines the goodness of both cake dough and cookie crusts, great for people who enjoy a variety of textures. Enriched dough is covered in a crisp layer of cookie dough and can be flavoured with caramel, chocolate, melon {as per popular request because of the name} or even filled with custard. It can get a little bit dry, so we suggest a beverage to go with.
Where: 108, First Floor, DLF South Point Mall, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon
Nearest Metro Station: HUDA City Centre
Timings: 9am – 9pm
Price: INR 100 for one {+ taxes}
Contact: +91 9811297865
Shaahi Jam
Following the vodka gol gappa trend, it’s now the chuski’s turn to douse itself in alcohol. 21 Gun Salute does a delicious chatpata version consisting of shaved ice seeped in vodka, Roohafza, lime juice and black salt. We love eating our alcohol don’t we?
Where: 21 Gun Salute, First Floor, SCO 35 & 36, Sector 29, Gurgaon
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk
Contact: 0124 4898341
Timings: 11.30am – 11.30pm
Price: INR 575 + taxes for one
Dou Sha Bao
From Gurgaon’s Korean bakery Sibang comes Dou Sha Bao — steamed white buns filled with a sweet red bean paste filling. Alternatively, the filling can also be white bean paste. The dessert is then called Anman. Soft, light and great even as a breakfast option! They both go well with milk, so any time you want a sweet, filling, albeit slightly nutritious snack, bite into one of these and take a big swig of milk.
Where: 108, First Floor, DLF South Point Mall, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon
Nearest Metro Station: HUDA City Centre
Timings: 9am – 9pm
Price: INR 90 for one {+ taxes}
Contact: +91 9811268210, +91 9811297865
Fried Chocolate Bars
As if chocolate wasn’t already contributing enough to your calorie count, Garage Inc has gone ahead and taken Mars and Snickers and deep-fried them. The result is nothing short of a miracle. We say, dig in and maybe take a long walk back home.
Where: Garage Inc, 30, Second Floor, Powerhouse Building, Hauz Khas Village
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park
Contact: +91 8800958705
Price: INR 357 for one fried Snickers bar
