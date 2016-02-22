Fusion Food at Tamasha: CP's Newest Spot

The first thing that catches your eye at Tamasha is the huge truck-bar. Built to resemble Optimus Prime from Transformers, this mammoth bar immediately draws a smile. A huge banyan tree hangs overhead, with a series of white stars hanging from its tendrils, covering much of the outdoor space.

Tamasha has five spaces spread over 16,000 square feet: A ground floor, first floor, backyard, front yard and rooftop. We were starving, so we decided to sit right out front. A sheesha bar was situated directly in front of us, the truck-bar to the right, and the interior of the building to our left. We settled in.