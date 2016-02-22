Connaught Place gets another great spot to put your feet up and relax with your friends. Tamasha has captivating fusion food good enough to keep you coming back.
Fusion Food at Tamasha: CP's Newest Spot
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
Eye-catching ambience
The first thing that catches your eye at Tamasha is the huge truck-bar. Built to resemble Optimus Prime from Transformers, this mammoth bar immediately draws a smile. A huge banyan tree hangs overhead, with a series of white stars hanging from its tendrils, covering much of the outdoor space.
Tamasha has five spaces spread over 16,000 square feet: A ground floor, first floor, backyard, front yard and rooftop. We were starving, so we decided to sit right out front. A sheesha bar was situated directly in front of us, the truck-bar to the right, and the interior of the building to our left. We settled in.
A fusion feast
The menu was full of fusion items, combining Indian, Middle Eastern and classic continental dishes. We decided to try a medley of dishes.
In the small plates, the standout had to be the absolutely awesome Paneer 65 Bao. Served as bao, the insides were full of south Indian-style spicy paneer. We’d never tasted the like before and are salivating just thinking about it again.
Another top dish was the Spinach and Mushroom dim sum. These delightful little fellows came half green, half white, served with caviar. The combination of steamed spinach and mushroom was melt-in-your-mouth stuff, and we were able to gobble it down even on a full stomach.
Filling up the tank
In the salads, we found the Tandoori Chicken Salad {sounds weird, but give it a shot} delicious. The tandoori flavour of the chicken did not overtake the crunchy lettuce, which was a big plus.
The main we had, and loved, was the Chicken Chettinad. We tend to love this dish, so we were initially worried that this too was a fusion, but thankfully the chef knew there was no need to mess with such a classic dish. Delicious Malabar paratha on the side completed this spicy dish.
We’re coming back
It is worth mentioning none of the dishes we tried at Tamasha were bad, we just had some favourites. This is a great sign, as a restaurant trying these many combinations is bound to have problems, but as far as we could tell Tamasha is going to do just fine.
