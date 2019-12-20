Take An Evening Stroll To Galleria For Kwaliti Rolls

The king of Indian street food has to be rolls, and if you’re looking for that quintessential old-school Indian egg roll, Kwaliti is what you need.

Go for the Single Chicken Egg Roll- flaky, layered maida paratha, crispy on the outside, stuffed with spicy meat on the inside. The dance of sweet-ish flaky bread and spicy chicken will leave you wanting more. Want it to be your dinner? We recommend the Double Mutton Egg Roll.