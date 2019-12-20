Want to grab a bite while chilling in Galleria? Check out Kwaliti, a hole-in-the-wall takeaway joint that offers some of the best rolls this side of town.
Take An Evening Stroll To Galleria For Kwaliti Rolls
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
Our Local Roll Model
The king of Indian street food has to be rolls, and if you’re looking for that quintessential old-school Indian egg roll, Kwaliti is what you need.
Go for the Single Chicken Egg Roll- flaky, layered maida paratha, crispy on the outside, stuffed with spicy meat on the inside. The dance of sweet-ish flaky bread and spicy chicken will leave you wanting more. Want it to be your dinner? We recommend the Double Mutton Egg Roll.
Vegetarians, Fret Not
Kwaliti has quite a few options for vegetarians too: potato rolls, mushroom rolls, paneer rolls and also soya chaap rolls for those who would like their rolls to be meatier, minus the meat.
