Check Out These 12 Gaming Spots For Bowling, Mystery Rooms & VR Games
Mystery Rooms
Built on an interesting concept, at least in the city, Mystery Rooms in Rajouri Garden (and other locations) is perfect for groups. The idea is live-escaping a room with the help of clues and teamwork, complete with audio and visual effects to enhance the experience.
Starting price: INR 1,800.
Glued Reloaded
While Glued in Noida is more for those looking to have a good time than gaming veterans, the variety of games it offers—from table tennis and PlayStation games to snooker and bowling—makes sure there’s something for everyone here. And it's open till 2 am!
Price: INR 700 for two.
Smaaash
Built on a humongous 47,000 sq ft of floor space, Smaash in Gurgaon hosts plenty of games you won’t find anywhere else in the city. We especially like their virtual reality simulators, where you can step in the shoes of a soccer goalkeeper or cricket bowler, and play your favourite sports in real time. 9D extreme gaming, twilight bowling and dance off are some of gthe many games they offer.
Lucky for us, they've even got outlets in Delhi and Noida.
Price: INR 50- INR 150.
Oh My Game
Oh My Game in Gurgaon has a giant laser tag arena equipped with super technology and wacky effects. In addition to laser tag, they've hot Bounce Football (where the player’s upper body and head are trapped in a zorb-like bubble) and Duck Throw Basket. Also, expect to find a bunch of crazy arcade games here that will inspire a wave of nostalgia.
Escape Rooms
Escape Rooms in Hauz Khas offers real-life escape games where you're locked inside a room with clues, objects and tasks. Your aim? To crack all the codes and get out of a room within 60 minutes. At they moment, they only offer escape games with two themes - Battle of Thrones (GOT-themed) and The Quarantine Zone.
Price: INR 1,600 for two.
Yes Minister
Yes Minister in Adchini promises a world of fun and an elaborate food and cocktail menu. The six-lane bowling alley is hands down the star attraction here. They've also got two pool tables, air hockey, foosball, basketball, boxing, Alien Attack (it’a video game) and a mechanical bull ride.
Price: deals starting at INR 199.
X Pins Down
X Pins Down is a new sports bar in Punjabi Bagh that’s got a bowling alley, VR gaming (expect everything from boxing to killing zombies), a pool table and arcade games. What's more? A racing simulator which moves and vibrates according to how you drive in the game and an old school basketball arcade game. They’ve also got a bar and delicious finger food to munch on.
Price: starting at INR 500.
Trampoline Park
There's a huge indoor trampoline park in Gurgaon and we can’t keep calm! Spread across 13,000 sq. ft. (that’s massive), Skyjumper Trampoline Park has 100 wall-to-wall interconnected trampolines you can jump on. They also have a big pool of foam cubes you can leap, hop, or go flying into. Their Olympic grade trampolines have a ‘Walk The Wall’ feature which is mostly meant for experts (but sounds fun AF).
The price starts at INR 350 for 30 mins and it's open at 11am – 9pm (weekdays), 9am – 11pm (weekends).
Unlocked, Gurgaon
Unlocked is a real-life gaming experience centre in Sector-15, Gurgaon. It is ideal for buddies, colleagues (hello, HR) and even family, as 2-8 people can play here at once. There are clues, secrets and puzzles that you' be required to solve in order to get out of the escape room, in under 64 minutes!
Price: INR 1,400 (for 2 people) and INR 4,800 (for 8 people).
VR Unreal
VR Unreal in Gardens Galleria Mall, Noida is a virtual reality experience and gaming centre with over 300 games. They've got games such as — racing, boxing, skiing, zombie hunting, roller coaster, Space Shuttle, Big Pendulum, and more. The owner of the store, Kartikey, started the business because of his fascination for VR technology. He went to China and researched VR, tried various types of games, and came home with a resolve to start a gaming zone closer to home.
Price: INR 349 (plus taxes) for a game, but you can purchase a package of four games for INR 999 plus taxes.
KidZania, Noida
KidZania in GIP, Noida is an awesome gaming-cum-educational zone for people for all age (yep, from toddlers to the elderly, there's something for every one). Although they have some really interesting and educational activities, like a taste of real "adult" life, so you can have your dream job (be a sportsperson, archaeologist, chef, or whatever). The options are endless! As for adults, they can just chill at the lounge or they can be SUPER AWESOME and enjoy some role-playing activities like that of actors, pilots, singers (and again), the list is endless!
Price: starts at INR 400 - 500 (full day pass ranges depending on the age group).
Mastiii Zone, Grand Venice Mall
The Mastiii Zone in Grand Venice Mall, Greater Noida is a massive gaming zone. They have more than 150 attractions, including a bowling alley, shooting area, a haunted house, VR games, a trampoline park and so much more! You will also find India's only indoor zipline (as claimed), here! And dang, that's pretty cool! What I love about this gaming zone is that it's so inclusive. Kids and adults, both can come chill here. They have an 'adventure park' which challenges the player with fun obstacles and hurdles.
Price: INR 150 onwards.
