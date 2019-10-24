Check Out These 12 Gaming Spots For Bowling, Mystery Rooms & VR Games

Built on a humongous 47,000 sq ft of floor space, Smaash in Gurgaon hosts plenty of games you won’t find anywhere else in the city. We especially like their virtual reality simulators, where you can step in the shoes of a soccer goalkeeper or cricket bowler, and play your favourite sports in real time. 9D extreme gaming, twilight bowling and dance off are some of gthe many games they offer.

Lucky for us, they've even got outlets in Delhi and Noida.

Price: INR 50- INR 150.