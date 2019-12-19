Ganesh Restaurant in Karol Bagh is a takeaway joint that churns out meaty snacks like pakoras, tikkas and fries {not the French variety} for hungry passers-by.
You've Got To Try The Fried Meats & Egg Pakoras At Ganesh Restaurant In Karol Bagh
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
Every Day Is Fry Day
When you’re at Ganesh. Their fastest selling dish is the Fish Fry and for good reason. Available in both boneless and kaanta variants, the dish comprises large chunks of fish, perfectly crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Served with a large portion of sliced onions and mint chutney, we think this is the perfect evening snack.
Another winner of a dish is the egg pakora. Whole boiled eggs are doused in a besan batter and deep fried till they’re a beautiful golden brown. The good peeps at Ganesh are nice enough to slice these in half before they serve them to us.
Roll It Up
If your hunger levels are going crazy, you might want to order a mutton seekh roll or a paneer roll. They also have a range of kebabs and dishes like barra kebab, Afghani chicken, keema naan and korma, which we are yet to try {weekend plans!}.
The only thing Ganesh Restaurant lacks is gravies. We would have loved to follow our fish fry with some good ol’ butter chicken.
#LBBTip: You might want to visit Ganesh when you’re in a car so you have a place to sit. And this way, you could pair it with some pints of beer. Evening scenes, sorted.
Also, keep a lookout for the shikanjiwala who operates out of a thela and is usually hovering around the area.
