Shop For Gazal Gupta's Pret & Kids Collection At Their Stunning New Store

Designer Gazal Gupta is known for her vibrant and heavily embroidered bridal lehengas and for her elegant pastel-coloured suits, among other things. While the brand already has a lovely store for the same (also in Mehrauli), they've also opened another one in the same area (in Ambawatta One, to be precise) for the most adorable kidswear, and for a Pret collection that's perfect for slightly dressy brunches (or drunches), and formal dinners.

Like Gazal's other store, the new one is also massive, has elements inspired by nature (yay for lots of plants!), and is honestly not your usual metal-black-counters-mirror store. As for the kids collection, there's something super adorable about tiny lehnga-choli sets for little girls and their cute duppattas, and more so, when they're Gazal Gupta pieces. All of these lehengas are silk, come with hand embroidery work in the brightest of colours, and even in matching mommy and me sets. These start at about INR 15K.

The Pret collection is a mix of tunics, asymmetrical dresses, and indo-western dresses. If you aren't a big fan of colour (like us), you'll love Gazal Gupta's silk waist dresses in wine and black (INR 9,800), plain royal blue wrap-around dresses, and tunics in subtle shades like light blue, beige, and mint green. For the lovers of all things bright and bling, Gazal Gupta stocks embroidered tunics in yellows, pinks, and even dresses in bright green and blue.

With the wedding season in full swing in Delhi, we recommend that you head to this new boutique right away. Pick something for your little one, and maybe a beautiful dress for yourself too?