Knot Me Cute is an Insta store that does jewellery in bold, fun colours All of them are handmade and stitched to perfection. You’ll notice a lot of quirky designs, animal motifs and ethnic colour combos. Creativity is their middle name. In addition to gorgeous earrings, they also do statement chokers and bows (I’d love to buy one for the holiday season). Their designs are chic, and the perfect way to add more vibrance to your look (their feed will speak about the celeb attention they’ve received as well).
Get Your Dose Of Sustainable Fashion From KnotMeCute's Colourful Jewellery
Jewellery Shops
Available on LBB Shop
They don't accept exchanges or returns. So, make your purchases carefully.
How Much Did It Cost
₹500 - ₹1000
*All photos in this post belong to KnotMeCute.
