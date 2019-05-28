Buy Lillies, Roses, Orchids & Exotic Flowers At Wholesale Rates At Ghazipur Mandi

Ghazipur Flower Mandi is a photographer’s (as well as a botanist’s) delight with stalls upon stalls of regular and exotic flowers being sold at wholesale rates.

A single glance at the flower mandi in Ghazipur is mesmerising enough to snatch away all sleep at 3am. We were initially taken back by the hustle bustle of the mandi and the pace at which the vendors and wholesalers sold flowers and struck deals.

Ever since the flower market made its shift from Mehrauli to Ghazipur, this has become the ultimate spot for wedding vendors, retailers, flower sellers and florists. The range, types and kinds of flowers are enough to convince you to buy some for your home. Coming in from Holland, China and other South East Asian countries, (and from all over India), the lilies, roses, marigolds, orchids, gerberas, carnations, rajnigandhas and more are top-notch. During festivals, the bundles of flowers are piled up high, and the trick is to walk deeper and deeper into the market for better deals.



Any seasoned flower buyer knows that the prices of cut flowers fall as the sun rises and, simultaneously, the piles of rose petals begin to swell up. So, go early for everything other than the open and blooming roses.

The flowers are sold here at one-fourth of what you’ll find in regular stores and even cheaper when you buy in bulk. Winter is a great season for flowers and the variety usually increases September onwards.