Find A Crazy Variety Of Furniture At These Stores In Ghitorni Market

Ranging from large, corporate-like franchises to tiny family-run antique and wood carving shops, if you’re looking for furniture, the Ghitorni furniture market is for you. Most of the furniture stores in Ghitorni customise stuff according to the customer's preferences, so prices are pretty varied and hard to pinpoint. Here's a list of all the stores that caught our eye in the furniture market.

Our Pro-Tip: Ghitorni furniture market is partially closed on Tuesday, so we suggest that you don't make a trip at that time of the week. Also, walking from one store to the other on the long MG Road can be tiresome. So carry a bottle of water to keep yourself hydrated. Ghitorni is the nearest metro station.

Mody Woody Interiors

Mody’s is the store for you if you're looking for antique furniture and ornate designs. The manufacturing is handled by their own workshop and they do both retail and wholesale. While they also do metal and brass work, wood furniture is definitely Mody's area of expertise. 

MG Road, Opp. Metro Pillar 136, Ghitorni, New Delhi

Furniture Walla

The huge franchise store offers patrons a wide, very modern selection of luxury furniture. Beyond the obvious sofas, tables and beds, they offer a series of lights and accessories. If buying antique or hand made furniture isn’t your thing, we suggest you hit them up.

Shop 416, Next To Hotel Fortune Park, Ghitorni, New Delhi

Mickey Gurmukh Retro Furniture

Spread over two floors, the place is filled with a lot of wood-work of seemingly Rajasthani origin. The store is good for customers looking to add some colour to their homes.

428/2, Opp Pillar 136, MG Road, Ghitorni, New Delhi

Yellow European Classic Furniture

As the name suggests, this store in Ghitorni furniture market does furniture in classic European lines with a modern touch. You can find furniture for all the rooms in your home here. We recommend checking out Yellow's wooden baby cot and the cushioned rocking chairs.

845, 2nd Floor, Ghitorni, New Delhi

Objectry

Objectry is one of our favourite furniture stores to shop from online. From hexagonal planters to black pottery mugs, all of their pieces really stand out. While you can shop through Objectry's website, you should hit up the store if you're looking to buy bigger pieces like wooden tables or stools (INR 7,100 - INR 9,500).

MG Road, Ghitorni, New Delhi

Quba Homes

We loved the selection of walnut burl and mother of pearl dining tables at Quba Homes. They also have eccentric pieces like amoeba-shaped centre tables that would look great in a quirky home setup.

843/1, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Ghitorni, New Delhi

World Bazaar

Dealing solely in luxury outdoor furniture, World Bazaar has a huge range of chairs and sofas that you can choose from. All of their furniture comes from the Netherlands and is ready to be picked up. The chairs at World Bazaar start at INR 8,500 while the sofas start at INR 2 lakhs.

843/1, MG Road, Ghitorini, New Delhi

Rajasthali Wood Decor

Your love for all things royal and Rajasthani can continue with this impressive store in Ghitorni furniture market. Made in their factory in Rajasthan, all of Rajasthali Wood Decor's pieces use sheesham wood which makes them extremely durable. We recommend checking out the expertly crafted cupboards when you're here.
428/3, Metro Pillar 136, Ghitorni, New Delhi

Teak India

Probably one of the highlights of our visit to Ghitorni furniture market, Teak India retails unique decor and art pieces from around the world. Expect to find stuff like laser-cut cat figurines, airplane clocks, and old black cameras (INR 4,150) at this store.

A friendly word of caution: the owner doesn't like people clicking photographs of his carefully curated collection. So don't get Instagram-ming as soon as you set foot in the store.

428, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Ghitorni, New Delhi

Temptations

Been in the market for around 10 years now, Temptations specialises in manufacturing high back sofas and chairs. They can customise stuff according to your needs and make use of fabrics like velvet, suede, cotton, and leatherette.

K-426, 1st Floor, Ghitorni, New Delhi

Immersia

An intriguing exterior made us take the flight of steps to this awesome store that deals solely in luxury surfaces. From Italian molten glass to semi-precious stone surfaces, Immersia manufactures unique stuff that you can use for tabletops, wall panels, and even coasters. They mine Amethyst pieces in their raw form and then convert the same into a finished product.

Do also check out Immersia's selenite lights when you're there.

424-425, Opp. Pillar 132, Ghitorni, New Delhi

Recliners India

Probably the most comfortable store on this list, we had a hard time not snoozing off on the many recliners at Recliners India. They can make single, double, L-shaped, and more kinds of recliners based on your needs. You can even choose from manual or motorised options. 

Recliners India makes recliners in any and all kinds of fabrics, and set up home theatres as well. The price for a basic, manual recliner starts from INR 27,000.

Shop 414, Metro Pillar 123, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Ghitorni, New Delhi

Sangeeta Seth Home Decor

This designer home decor store in Ghitorni furniture market should be on your radar if luxury and exclusivity are super important to you. You'll find a ton of cushions, curtains, and blinds at Sangeeta Seth Home Decor and with prices starting at INR 5,500 for the cushions, it certainly isn't a cheap store to shop in.

Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Ghitorni, New Delhi

Alex Daisy

Alex Daisy is a cute store that is dedicated solely to children's furniture. From pastel-coloured cupboards, beds to wardrobes and study tables, you'll find everything for a child's bedroom and study area at this store. We really liked the wardrobes here and they start at around INR 35,000. 

120, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Ghitorni, New Delhi

Villa D Amour

Another impressive interior store in Ghitorni furniture market, Villa D' Amour specialises in conceptualising your space from start to finish. While their dining and centre tables (starting at INR 78,000) are ready to be picked up, most of the other stuff is customised to suit the customer's preferences. We recommend checking out the unique wardrobes at Villa D' Amour which is a bestseller at the store.

117, Plot 402, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Ghitorni, New Delhi

