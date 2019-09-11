Find A Crazy Variety Of Furniture At These Stores In Ghitorni Market

Ranging from large, corporate-like franchises to tiny family-run antique and wood carving shops, if you’re looking for furniture, the Ghitorni furniture market is for you. Most of the furniture stores in Ghitorni customise stuff according to the customer's preferences, so prices are pretty varied and hard to pinpoint. Here's a list of all the stores that caught our eye in the furniture market.

Our Pro-Tip: Ghitorni furniture market is partially closed on Tuesday, so we suggest that you don't make a trip at that time of the week. Also, walking from one store to the other on the long MG Road can be tiresome. So carry a bottle of water to keep yourself hydrated. Ghitorni is the nearest metro station.