A multi-level track with lots of twists and turns, easy-on-the-pocket and a strict compliance with safety standards; F9 Go Karting in Gurgaon will have you gleefully speeding around for hours.
Round Up The Gang For A Day Of Go-Karting At This Multi-Level Track In Gurgaon
- Upwards: ₹ 500
- Nearest Metro Station: M G ROAD
Shortcut
One Kart To Rule Them All
There’s nothing like the thrill that comes from cruising down a large, well-built track, as you watch your friends fall behind and drive your way to go-karting glory. You’re struck by a wave of nostalgia when you think of some of the best birthday parties you’ve ever been there for, including crushing defeats, exhilarating victories and good times.
It’s finally time to make a comeback, so set a date and challenge your friends/bitter go-karting rivals for a race at F9.
What's On Offer
Their well-planned tracks can comfortably accommodate three to four drivers, and are surrounded by comfortable seating. You can book five karts for an hour-long session at INR 10,155, so F9 Go Karting is good for hot afternoons when there’s not much else to do. To meet the varied needs of their diverse clientele, their karts also come in different shapes and sizes.
Above all, they follow international standards of quality and put the safety of the racers first.
- Upwards: ₹ 500
- Nearest Metro Station: M G ROAD
Comments (0)