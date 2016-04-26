This hidden shop—standing alone in a deserted market—has managed to gain quite a following, owing mainly to their huge jalebis along with other street foods. There’s no seating here, but ample parking space makes it perfect for a quick in-the-car bite. Since everything is made with pure ghee, it’s definitely not for those on a diet.
Gohana Famous Jalebi: A Hidden Street Gem In Gurgaon
- Price for two: ₹ 150
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
Chow Down
Jalebi and Paneer Pakoras. It isn’t called Gohana Famous Jalebi for no reason! They are huge, delicious, crispy and loaded with sugar. The paneer pakora is a big crunchy affair, with soft paneer layered with spices and salt. They cut one of them into four and then re-fry them for a super crunchy exterior.
What We Loved
Gohana is a town in Sonepat, Haryana, known for its jumbo-sized jalebis. This shop isn’t a franchise of any sort, though; their aim is to capture the essence of the jalebis served in Gohana. And they do a damn good job of it!
We loved the quick service and hot food. The food is cooked in another shop just behind this one, and you can follow the smell of yummy jalebis, samosas and pakoras to the source.
What Didn’t Impress Us
The shop is so inconspicuous that you wouldn’t notice it if it weren’t for the crowd constantly buzzing around it {though the neon sign helps}. Admittedly, the location is bit of a downer.
What Is The Best Time To Visit?
The best time to visit is in the evenings, when everything is freshly made, and people mill around waiting for their turn.
#LBBTip
If you decide to indulge in other stuff like the samosa, beware of the spice—it will blow your mind.
