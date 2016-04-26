Gohana Famous Jalebi: A Hidden Street Gem In Gurgaon

Gohana is a town in Sonepat, Haryana, known for its jumbo-sized jalebis. This shop isn’t a franchise of any sort, though; their aim is to capture the essence of the jalebis served in Gohana. And they do a damn good job of it!

We loved the quick service and hot food. The food is cooked in another shop just behind this one, and you can follow the smell of yummy jalebis, samosas and pakoras to the source.