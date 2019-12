Gota-work clothing has always been a go-to for festive-wear since it adds some pizzazz to your outfit while still being really easy to carry off. With so many occasions coming up, you probably want to expand your festive-wear closet and get some heads turning.

LBB has some GREAT homegrown brands and products for your next gota-work outfit so you don't have to struggle at a tailor for measurements and fabric. Ah, what a time to be alive.