Head To Echoes For Great Food, Service And F.R.I.E.N.D.S Playing On The TV

We went to ECHOES after a long and hot day walking around Delhi. When we got there, the whole place was full to the brim, with many people waiting outside. Fortunately, the manager was very polite and took down my number. he called me in 15-20 minutes and had the table ready even though we were late by at least 10 minutes. The ambience is very hip with cult favourite posters decorating the walls. Most importantly, the television was playing reruns of F.R.I.E.N.D.S, so we had a great lunch with Joey and the gang!