The EGGjactly Food Truck: American-Style Food On Wheels

Everything served here is pretty tasty, but the lamb servings are the ones you should pick. The Messy Burger, with its juicy lamb patty, melted cheese, fried egg, grilled mushrooms and caramelised onions is a must try.

If you’re in the mood to challenge your friends to a fiery treat, the Chicken Wings in Devil’s Sauce should be your pick; they are crisp yet juicy, and pack some serious heat. There is not much to drink here however, and we hope new options are introduced soon.