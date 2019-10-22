Bare Anatomy creates personalized hair products basis your unique hair needs

F6D11B7C-1701-42FA-BFA7-8725E076EB19Promoted

What Is It?

You thought your feed was customised? The latest innovation in the personalisation field is of hair care products (about time!) and we’re going to tell you all about it. More often than not, the constant experimentation of hair care products leads to more harm than good. If only there was a shampoo made exclusively for YOUR hair, that would solve so many problems...you get where this is going right? 

Bare Anatomy is the answer to all your hair woes. Offering a range of five products - shampoo, conditioner, hair oil, hair serum, and pre-shampoo hair mask, Bare Anatomy is all about creating a unique product that is exclusively yours. All the products are personalized as per the customers’ needs and are made in-time after receiving the order. 

What Makes It Awesome?

Bare Anatomy, with advanced science technology, analyses the unique hair profile of every customer and formulates the products (infused with botanical extracts) for every individual’s specific requirements. To place an order, all you’ve got to do is take a small quiz on the website and answer a few questions related to your hair type and preferences. One can pick the hair goals they want to achieve, choose the color and fragrance of their products, so much so that customers even get to put their names on their bottles. What gets more personal than that?

Free from any harmful chemicals, all the products at Bare Anatomy are cruelty-free and 100% Vegan making them truly the future of beauty industry. And let’s be honest, with the pollution levels as they are, we definitely need a break from the frizzy hair especially with so many Diwali parties one can’t get out of!

Pro Tip

You can even have a conversation with their scientist in case you are not satisfied thanks to their awesome customer service