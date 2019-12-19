Head To This Janpath Store For Pretty Shawls, Stoles & Scarves

That it's great for people who like interesting prints and art on their fabrics. The store does a lot of bed covers and linen, but we'd honestly recommend it more for shawls, stoles and such. You'll find a fair few types here for certain: from soft-worn cotton and mulmul (the more affordable alternatives) to silk and pashmina, there's definitely a great variety. While it's a fantastic spot for somebody who's all about prints, people who favour solid hues will find themselves wanting. We'd say ideally stop by if you're okay with putting some money into a purchase; The cheaper things aren't bad, but the silks are just the nicest.