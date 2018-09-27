Indulge In Palatable Food At This Pretty Cafe & Bar In Cyber Hub

The erstwhile Olive Bistro is back in an all-new avatar and there are very few instances when that’s a good thing, this is most definitely been a good thing. Gone is the vintage, mildly kitschy vibe with evolved club food, and what’s come in its place is all bright, tropical, and sunny goodness. Given the new ambience, space actually seems larger, don’t get me wrong, the earlier version was comfortable too but this is so hipster chic that you’ll welcome the change. Palm frond and flamingo art adorn the walls, there’s a bar in the far back and the bay windows bring in a lot of light which makes the food look as pretty as it is tasty. The service is spiffy, typical of Olive as a brand, so do take your server's suggestions, for us, they paid heed to our preferences and everything suggested to us was perfect. If you’re lucky, their new, lady Chef will be at the venue and her effusiveness will surely add to the experience. Olly can be safely deemed as Olive Bistro’s younger, cooler sibling, and that changes the lazy, long lunch game for Cyberhub. To begin with, we absolutely loved the whole Asian vibe in the new menu along with classic hipster keywords – quinoa, bircher, chia, chermoula, you get the drift. The beauty of healthy but wholesome at a place like this is that it’s all also very delicious. You could choose a New School Porridge and realise that what makes it new is the awesome combination of quinoa, millet, almond milk, coconut water, berries, chia, pistas, dates, and cocoa, sounds noisy but it’s actually great. They serve eggs till 5 pm, considering they have a bar, that’s a fair call, you wouldn’t want to do scrambled eggs with a spritzer {ideally!}, though if you enjoy eggs, don’t miss the Huevos Rancheros, full Mexicana with fried eggs, bacon, chipotle sour cream, refried beans, pico de gallo, avocado, and a tortilla. Let’s move to the truly interesting part though; the must-have starters, Sweet corn and Shiso Butter with ponzu and shichimi, very Zuma-like, the shiso butter is pungent and minty, thanks to shiso leaves, and the schichimi is a great spice mix for sweet corn. Add another couple of sides, Crispy Calamari and Korean Fried Chicken and justify the round of Breakfast Martinis {gin, pink grapefruit, and marmalade}. For the main course, we chose from the selections of bowls, the Donburi Bowl with shiitake, pork belly, sticky rice and a chilli caramel sauce is worth going back for and so is the Bangkok Curry Bowl with udon noodles, coconut milk and peanuts. It's best had with prawns though there is a chicken option as well. On our second visit, we forced ourselves to ‘not’ repeat the Donburi and tried the Prawn Tacos and Grilled Baby Chicken {half} with a zaatar rub, and added more dishes to remember for our third visit. They also serve an eclectic mix of pizzas, pasta, risottos, sandwiches, salads, and burgers, so keep that meal for when you’re in a bit of a rush or craving comfort fast food that’s gourmet too. Though their desserts sound awesome, the best one has got to be the Brookie; the baby a brownie and a cookie had baked in a skillet, it takes 20 minutes to prepare this hot and fresh treat, so order it with your mains. A great way to check out Olly in all its glory is on Thursday nights which are Ladies Night where ladies can enjoy unlimited cocktails and white spirits from 7.30 in the evening with awesome giveaways, fun games, and OMG photo-ops.