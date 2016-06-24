Here’s Our Guide To Street Shopping In Janpath Market

Most of the stores here sell similar things, such as knockoff and silver jewellery, precious and semi-precious stones, all sorts of glass, wooden and plastic beads, statues of all forms and sizes, and Tibetan Thangka paintings of gods and goddesses. If you have enough patience and dedication to dig through the piles, you’re more than likely to find an antique bracelet, cool trinket, or a painting that speaks to your soul.

Strike up a conversation with one of the elderly shopkeepers, and he may just take out a special article from under his desk, one he only offers to customers he believes deserves it. And if he doesn’t, or if it’s a tad bit out of your budget even after three chais and some artful bargaining, pick up a few knockoff bracelets that look like they cost a few grand in Jaipur for 100 bucks each.

#LBBRecommends: Tribal Arts {Shop no. 22}; Tibetan Arts {Shop no.17}

PS: You really have to check the vibe out yourself and see where your heart leads you—that’s the best way to shop in a place like Janpath!