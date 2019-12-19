"Fed up of living a boring stereotypical life then this place is for you” It is located on the top of a hill of an ancient village Siloti of naukuchiatal (26 km away from Nainital). If you are a peace lover and wanna spend your weekends in a relaxing way at a peaceful place watching the sunset, listening to music with a dip in a BIG Bathtub then this place is waiting for you. HideOut also has a mesmerizing point of attraction - a more than 200-year-old down on heel building now turned into a coffee house with open sitting ( couple-friendly) arrangements.
Camp HideOut: Book This Homestay For Your Next Getaway When In Uttarakhand!
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
HideOut is at a walking distance of 200mts through the village from the parking spot, this can cause an issue to elderly people.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets
