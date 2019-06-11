If You Adore India Local Art, Drop By The National Handicrafts Museum

The fabulous artwork adorning the entire museum with representative kinds of huts or homes for each state full of the local artwork make it a unique place in itself. What works as Nutella on a banana Crepe is the various stalls set up by local artisans from various states of India. Be it jewellery, t-shirts, shawls, kurtas or even utensils, you will find everything from the nooks and corners of authentic Indian villages. Oh yes! There is more! You can also enjoy the local Naga Dance performance by the fabulous dancers which takes places at regular intervals. With drums, costumes and a lot of enthusiasm, the spectacular museum awaits your visit! Don't forget to observe the inspired architecture at the entrance and the lovely cafe with earthy feels before you hop on your cab. There is a proper shop inside as well for innumerable tiny souvenirs and collectibles. I bought a wooden stamp used in hand-block printing which worked fab!