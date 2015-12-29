Hudson Cafe: Quick Pocket-Friendly Bites

We randomly chose the Chilli Paneer to munch on but we’re glad we did; the cubes of paneer were as soft as they can be, with crispy skin, tossed in a delicious garlic sauce that thankfully wasn’t too sweet {we’re a little fed up with all the copious amounts of honey chilli sauce in Chinese appetisers, aren’t you?}.

We moved on to the Mexicana Pizza with bell peppers, jalapeno, sweet corn and onion; the base was crisp and perfect but we felt they were a tad stingy with the toppings. The Baked Penne Mozzarella with tomato concasse and cheese sauce was also a bit of a let-down; it was too bland.