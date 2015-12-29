A vibrant flight of stairs, colourful chairs, vintage mirrors, retro graffiti and bright red chandeliers: Hudson Café impresses with its ambience and affordable fare.
Hudson Cafe: Quick Pocket-Friendly Bites
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: G.T.B. NAGAR
We randomly chose the Chilli Paneer to munch on but we’re glad we did; the cubes of paneer were as soft as they can be, with crispy skin, tossed in a delicious garlic sauce that thankfully wasn’t too sweet {we’re a little fed up with all the copious amounts of honey chilli sauce in Chinese appetisers, aren’t you?}.
We moved on to the Mexicana Pizza with bell peppers, jalapeno, sweet corn and onion; the base was crisp and perfect but we felt they were a tad stingy with the toppings. The Baked Penne Mozzarella with tomato concasse and cheese sauce was also a bit of a let-down; it was too bland.
So we’re saying…
Hudson Cafe can do a lot of things differently, especially keeping in mind that it’s located in a place where there is no dearth of good eating options. The bill rounded off to INR 1,200 for three dishes and four mocktails- definitely not too bad on the pocket.
