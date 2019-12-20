The Humble Crocs Get An Edgy Makeover!

All you croc-lovers have a reason to be happy as Crocs has just launched its first ever store in GK 1, M-Block market. Up for grabs is a wide array of footwear- flats, loafers, heels, wedges, boots, sneakers, flip flops and the signature clogs for men, women and kids. Colours, designs, sizes- you are sure to be spoilt for choice! Just find a comfortable pair that let's your feet breathe this summer. The footwear is priced starting at INR 1,500.
While sneakers have become quite the trend, no one has yet taken on the beloved clogs - 'Crocs'. But now it looks like the new SS 17 collection by Crocs will prove to be the next street style bait {a must for all your beach vacations}.
Find crocs online at: www.shopcrocs.in
