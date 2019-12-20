The Humble Crocs Get An Edgy Makeover!

Shoe Stores

Crocs

Greater Kailash - 1, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

SN-22, M Block, Greater Kailash, New Delhi

View 4 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

All you croc-lovers have a reason to be happy as Crocs has just launched its first ever store in GK 1, M-Block market. Up for grabs is a wide array of footwear- flats, loafers, heels, wedges, boots, sneakers, flip flops and the signature clogs for men, women and kids. Colours, designs, sizes- you are sure to be spoilt for choice! Just find a comfortable pair that let's your feet breathe this summer. The footwear is priced starting at INR 1,500.

What's My Pro Tip

While sneakers have become quite the trend, no one has yet taken on the beloved clogs - 'Crocs'. But now it looks like the new SS 17 collection by Crocs will prove to be the next street style bait {a must for all your beach vacations}.

Anything Else

Find crocs online at: www.shopcrocs.in

Other Outlets

Crocs

Pacific Mall, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi
4.2

Pacific Mall, Najafgarh Road, Block 6, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

Crocs

DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

DLF Promenade, 265, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

Crocs

Kamla Nagar, New Delhi
4.0

Shop 5, Usha Niketan 32, Bungalow Road, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

Crocs

Connaught Place, New Delhi
3.8

Block C, Connaught Place, New Delhi

