The Humble Crocs Get An Edgy Makeover!

All you croc-lovers have a reason to be happy as Crocs has just launched its first ever store in GK 1, M-Block market. Up for grabs is a wide array of footwear- flats, loafers, heels, wedges, boots, sneakers, flip flops and the signature clogs for men, women and kids. Colours, designs, sizes- you are sure to be spoilt for choice! Just find a comfortable pair that let's your feet breathe this summer. The footwear is priced starting at INR 1,500.