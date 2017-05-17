Ikat, Leheriya & Shibori, These 6 Websites Sell Pretty Fabric For Your DIY Outfits

There’s an undiscovered fashion designer in all of us. Don’t tell us you haven’t enjoyed executing a dress from start to finish with the help of a local tailor. Or haven’t meticulously collected reference images of blouses to get a replica made from your favourite dupatta that’s got a tiny tear on the edge.

Okay fine. Even if that’s not you, we bet your mum or sister’s always on the lookout. Where’s the joy in purchasing hand-painted table mats when you can make them at homE? So, here’s our go-to list for online fabric buying when you can’t brave the sun.