We Found Make Up By Urban Decay & NARS In Karol Bagh At Discounted Prices

Have you been eyeing for some luxe make up online? We have a secret to tell you; we’ve found the perfect place for you to shop for international brands at heavily discounted prices.

How do you get there?

Exit from Karol Bagh Metro {gate no 2} and walk towards the main market. Right opposite Punjab Sweet Corner on the main road, you’ll find a huge Impressions kiosk. You can shop from here but for the complete collection, we suggest you head to the main shop which is further down the same lane.