Impressions in Karol Bagh Market is a one-stop-shop for all your luxury beauty needs.
We Found Make Up By Urban Decay & NARS In Karol Bagh At Discounted Prices
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: KAROL BAGH
Shortcut
What is it?
Have you been eyeing for some luxe make up online? We have a secret to tell you; we’ve found the perfect place for you to shop for international brands at heavily discounted prices.
How do you get there?
Exit from Karol Bagh Metro {gate no 2} and walk towards the main market. Right opposite Punjab Sweet Corner on the main road, you’ll find a huge Impressions kiosk. You can shop from here but for the complete collection, we suggest you head to the main shop which is further down the same lane.
Who is it for?
Make up lovers, those who are constantly on the lookout for skincare and haircare products, head there now. Impressions also keeps perfumes.
Tell Me More
They have brands like Urban Decay, Too Faced, Huda Beauty, Estee Lauder, Bahama Mama, Anastasia Beverly Hills, NARS, Kat Von D, Nyx, Mac, Kylie Lip Kit, Laura Mercier, Clinique, Natio, Vichy, Shiseildo and a lot more.
You’ll find TIGI, Bumble & Bumble, Organix, VS Sassoon to nourish your tresses. Indulge in fragrances by Gucci, Bulgari, Louis Vuitton, Tom Ford, Hugo Boss and Chanel.
#LBBTip: The staff is super helpful so if you find yourself a little lost, they’re happy to recommend some great products which will suit you.
PS: The authenticity of some of the brands may be questionable, but the owner assures us they’re all original and we’ve personally never been disappointed with any of the products.
