In Love With The Statement Brass Accessories From This Tiny Shop In Khan Market

Stumbled upon this tiny little outlet called N'soul in Khan Market which has some amazing and unique pieces of junk jewellery. They also have a versatile variety of jewellery ranging from chunky metallic bracelets, embellished earrings to semi-precious gems. Honestly, they've got more options in jewellery than most of the shops I've come across. They've got an entire rack of gold metallics which I love. While I jumped in and bought a chunky bracelet for myself with gold polish, I still had my eyes hooked on the hand-made brass jewellery called Dhorka which seemed to be the main protagonist of this particular store. One thing in particular that stood out was their antique-looking jewellery pieces which I totally dig and it just goes so well with all the contemporary styles. Also, for those of you who do not believe in trekking to khan market for these statement pieces, you’re in luck because they also sell online. So go ahead and order away from their IG handle or just pop by this place when in the vicinity. Also, watch out for their new range of Lakh jewellery that’s coming up soon!