Baluchi At The LaLit New Delhi Serves Authentic North-West Frontier Food

Finger-licking and scrumptious, that’s the food you get at this cosy restaurant located in the heart of Delhi. In a world of fusions, it’s so easy to forget what the food of the forefathers of India was like. But a dinner or even lunch at this brown and warmly lit place show that families and large groups love to keep in touch with their dals and curries. So, I have been here about three times in the last few months, and the place is always packed for dinner. There is special seating for large groups, and there’s always a celebration on at this huge table. Which just shows that chicken curry, dal makhani and some good old desserts will never go out of fashion. What we liked: Methi Palak, Gucchi aur Safed Mushroom ki Galouti, and Paan Kulfi What’s unique and can’t be missed: The traditional Indian bread platter called ‘Naanery’ with different wines. You will like digging into the various flavoured Indian bread such as Gilafi Kulcha and Pheni Paratha, and they taste so yum with the Indian dips. What’s hot selling: Dal Baluchi which is a blend of black lentil, ginger, garlic simmered over charcoal overnight, and finished with cream and butter. Everything here is fresh, and the Chef assures that he buys all whole spices. And nothing is ever kept out for long as the spices lose their flavours. The food is perfect for those who like the rich flavours of yesteryears and long for some traditional meals. You must try the Warqi Paratha. I ended my meal with Paan ki Kulfi, but the Gulkand Gulab Jamun is on my list for the next meal.