This Delightful & Resturant Serves Some Amazing Indian Flavours

No restaurant in India is better suited as an introduction to Indian flavours than Indian Accent. It’s inside a delightful boutique hotel in one of Delhi’s quietest and wealthiest neighbourhoods; the quiet decor has been chosen to ensure that nothing distracts you from your food. Not that anything is likely to; the chef, Manish Mehrotra, is among India’s most celebrated, and he has been working to redefine “fusion” cuisine in Delhi since Indian Accent opened in 2009. The food combines Indian flavours and preparation methods with Western or Asian ingredients or vice versa. Some dishes, such as the foie gras–stuffed galawati kebab, the mango pickle–rubbed Chilean spareribs, and the bacon-and-apple kulcha bread, have achieved considerable fame. These dishes are usually part of the 11-course tasting menu, which is paired with five glasses of wine. Not all the experiments work perfectly, but most do. Leave room for dessert, in particular, the cheesecake.