These Indie Brands Will Make You Fall In Love With Khadi All Over Again

Maati Crafts is an organisation that celebrates the cultures and traditions of India, producing indigenous clothing, hand woven and handmade in different parts of the country. If you’re looking specifically for stoles made from khadi, they’ve got a few numbers with Ajrakh hand-block prints, which is practised almost exclusively by craftsmen from the Khatri Community near Bhuj.

They’ve got bags and kurta made with khadi as well.

