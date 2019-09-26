Wing It Right: Innisfree Has Just Launched Its Kohl In India!

Cosmetics Stores

Innisfree

Ambience Mall, DLF Phase - 3, Gurgaon

Ambience Mall, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

We all love investing in K-beauty skincare brands, and of course, it does get better when one of them introduces a staple like the bold kohl. Innisfree has recently launched a kohle product in India, which is basically, a gel-based kohl pencil that offers really deep, intense colour, and is also water-proof. It's super easy to apply, has a creamy texture, and glides on like it's just made for your eyes. It is even enriched with Vitamin E and coconut oil which makes it completely safe for the eyes (woohoo!).

Although, I have just one complaint. I wasn't a fan of its lasting capacity. It lasted for about three hours and post that, started to fade away. You can always re-apply it and the intensity of its colour for sure overpowers everything (but it still might be a hassle to apply repeatedly)!

This kohl pencil is available in four different colours namely, Basalt Black, Volcanic Brown, Forest Green, and Marine Blue. Also, it's retailing for INR 500 only (a big thumbs-up).

So, are you adding it to your routine yet?

