It's a hidden gem located somewhere in West Patel Nagar. The best way to find your way to it is to map it. You can either roll down your windows and eat in the car, or order through Swiggy.
Introduce Your Taste Buds To Kurkure Momos And Chilli Chicken Burgers At Kennedy's
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 550
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: PATEL NAGAR
Kennedy's is pocket-friendly, quite tasty and has a brilliantly curated menu. You must try the Kurkure chicken momos and the shawarma. It's love at first sight! Plus, they serve Arora lemonade, which compliments the food perfectly.
It's a highly recommended place whenever you're in West Delhi next. This place is awesome and a total crowd puller.
