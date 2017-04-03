Introduce Your Taste Buds To Kurkure Momos And Chilli Chicken Burgers At Kennedy's

Fast Food Restaurants

Kennedy's

West Patel Nagar, New Delhi
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

B-1, West Patel Nagar, New Delhi

Great For

Pro-tip

It's a hidden gem located somewhere in West Patel Nagar. The best way to find your way to it is to map it. You can either roll down your windows and eat in the car, or order through Swiggy.

I liked

Kennedy's is pocket-friendly, quite tasty and has a brilliantly curated menu. You must try the Kurkure chicken momos and the shawarma. It's love at first sight! Plus, they serve Arora lemonade, which compliments the food perfectly.

More info

It's a highly recommended place whenever you're in West Delhi next. This place is awesome and a total crowd puller.

