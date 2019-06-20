Jazz Up Your Evenings: The Piano Man Has Opened In Gurgaon!

One of India's most popular jazz clubs, The Piano Man Jazz Club has opened its second branch in town at the 32nd Milestone in Gurgaon.

The new club's ambience is just as stunning and dreamy as the one in Safdarjung Enclave. The Gurgaon branch has bright lights (245 trumpet chandelier, to be precise), a deep maroon curtain, wooden pews, and interiors that'll take you back to the 20's prohibition era. Considering the popularity of this club in Delhi, and the quality and curation of their gigs/artists, we're sure that The Piano Man Gurgaon will be a great place to drop by on a Friday night for a dose vibrant jazz music and a good drink.

They've already started hosting gigs (and these happen daily) and also serve lunch now (quick lunch break, anyone?)!

